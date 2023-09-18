UAE - Mubasher: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Noon teamed up and hosted a webinar to raise awareness among local SMEs about the benefits of developing an online presence.

The partnership seeks to support the growth of e-commerce sales and enlarge the digital presence of Dubai-based businesses, according to a press release.

It is worth underlining that the session aligned with the chamber’s efforts to anchor the sustainability of businesses in Dubai and attracted over 200 participants.

The webinar touched upon ways to drive increased sales in the SMEs sector through digital channels in line with evolving consumer preferences.

Meanwhile, representatives from Noon underlined how retailers can grow their online footprint in an easy and cost-effective manner by leveraging the services offered by the company’s platform.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The business community in Dubai benefits from an advanced digital infrastructure that enables the private sector to enhance its competitiveness by developing a strong online presence.”

Earlier in 2023, the CEO announced that the Dubai International Chamber plans to empower 100 businesses in Dubai to enlarge their operations worldwide by the end of 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

