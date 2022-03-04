ArabFinance: Egyptian furniture and home goods e-commerce startup Homzmart has acquired Germany’s technology company MockUp Studio, according to a press release on March 3rd.

MockUp Studio’s assets will enable Homzmart’s customers to visualize their furnished home though the digitalization of the whole interior design process starting from an empty room.

Customers will be able to explore different layouts, finishings, and floorings with various catalogue assortment displayed in 360-degree view.

Visualization techniques of MockUp Studio will also allow Homzmart’s customers to view and interact with the company’s whole catalogue in a handful of clicks.

“We are delighted to complete this acquisition in Germany, and start integrating MockUp Studio’s technology into Homzmart's product family. We have been very clear that our intention is to grow rapidly, expand regionally, and consolidate the whole furniture value chain,” Homzmart’s CEO and Co-Founder Mahmoud Ibrahim commented.

The year 2021 marked a great step forward for Homzmart, as the company’s operations grew threefold. In November 2021, Homzmart expanded in Saudi Arabia.