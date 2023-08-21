Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Drinking Water Pipeline Network in Diriyah and Laban in Riyadh in the third quarter, according to a source of the project details.

“The bid documents are currently under evaluation. The tender for the EPC contract was floated on 8 June 2023 with the bid submission deadline of 18 July 2023. The EPC contract award is expected by end of September 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The project’s scope of work involves the implementation of networks of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with diameters of 110, 160mm with a total length of 31km and ductile pipes with a total length of 315 linear metres and accessories in the neighbourhoods of Diriyah and Laban in Riyadh.

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter 2025, a second source said told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $60 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

