Keir International, a leading Saudi group, has announced that it has secured a major contract from Saudi Electricity Company for inter-tie project at Al Khobar in the kingdom's Eastern Province.

The scope of work includes installation of 115kV underground cables between two stations west of Al Khobar, said Keir International in its bourse filing.

As per the 26.2 million contract, the entire project work will be completed in 21 months, it stated.

The financial impact will appear in the first quarter of 2024 until the fourth quarter of 2025, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

