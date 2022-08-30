China's Jushi Group, one of the world's largest fibreglass manufacturers, operationalised its 7.5-megawatt rooftop solar power plant at its production facility, located in the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone in Sokhna, Egypt, it was announced on Monday.

The plant was inaugurated by Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Shaker, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry.

The rooftop solar plant, which was developed under a private sector Power Purchase Agreement between Jushi Egypt and local renewable investment platform Enara Capital, will generate 10 gigawatts/hour of electricity annually, according to the press statement.

In December 2019, Chinese contractor Chint had said in a statement that that it signed a Memorandum of Intent for the project with Jushi Egypt, Enara and Solar Installer.

Established in January 2012, Jushi Egypt’s fiberglass production facility covers a total area of 360,000 square metres with three production lines and an annual output of more than 200,000 tonnes, according to past media reports.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)