Iraq’s Southern Dhi Qar Governorate is seeking up to $3.8 billion for sewage projects for the rehabilitation of its war-damaged water sewage network, its Governor has said.

Mohammed Al-Ghazi said the oil-rich province needs increased funds for infrastructure projects as part of a 2021-2026 development plan.

He was quoted by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications on Friday as saying that several projects in the Governorate have been stalled by the war and fund shortages over the past few years due to low oil prices.

“Dhi Qar has asked for increased allocations for its infrastructure projects in the 2023 budget, mainly for water and sewage projects...we estimate that 4-5 trillion Iraqi dinars ($3-3.8 billion) is needed for sewage projects alone,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)