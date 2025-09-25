The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced significant progress in its 2025 Demand Response Aggregator Project, with contracted capacity more than tripling since its launch in June.

Over 70 facilities across 30 organisations are now enrolled, as the emirate intensifies efforts to reduce peak electricity demand and enhance grid resilience.

The project, launched in collaboration with Energy Pool as the designated aggregator and supported by DoE’s consultant Guidehouse, marks the second phase of the Demand Response (DR) Pilot Project initiated in 2024, and aims to unlock over 250 megawatts (MW) of flexible demand capacity.

During a mid-pilot workshop held this week, the DoE presented results from 15 demand response events conducted in 2025. The workshop also provided operational insights and feedback on communication mechanisms from participating entities.

Key participants included ADNOC, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Emirates Steel Arkan (EMSTEEL), Tabreed, PAL Cooling Holding, Agthia Group, and Aldar Properties.

Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Energy Efficiency Sector at the DoE, said: "The Demand Response Programme is delivering in practice and reshaping how Abu Dhabi uses power to reinforce efficiency and resilience. The more industry and government collaborate to manage energy demand during peak conditions, the more reliable and intelligent the electricity grid becomes in serving all sectors."

The DR initiative is a central pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Load Management Programme, part of the Energy & Water Efficiency Strategy 2030. The DoE’s Demand Response Policy sets a strategic target of 200 megawatts (MW) of contracted capacity by 2030, with long-term potential reaching up to 1,000 MW. The next workshop is scheduled for November 2025.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.