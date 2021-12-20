A 60-key ultra-luxury Six Senses beachfront hotel and a 60,000 square foot Six Senses Place comprising 162 ultra-luxury branded residences, the first in the UAE, are coming up on Palm Jumeirah Dubai.

For this, the Select Group, the global property developer, and its joint venture partner Emirates Strategic Investments Company (ESIC), have signed a management agreement with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas.

Construction is set to commence in January 2022, with a targeted completion date of Q4 2024. The development will be set across an area of 1.2 million square feet and the partnership with Six Senses enhances Select Group’s growing residential development portfolio, with over 7,000 residential units handed over to its customers and an additional 3,750 residential units in the pipeline.

To align with Six Senses’ passion for wellness, community and sustainable design, Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, will be home to 60 guest rooms and over 60,000 square feet of amenities and facilities that include restaurants, bars, gymnasium, squash court, kids club, spa, library, wellness and longevity center, pools and a dedicated beach space.

The ultra-luxurious branded Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai which includes 121 penthouses, 32 sky villas and nine signature beachfront villas will be managed by Six Senses and have access to the hotel’s facilities.

The entire development has been designed to afford residents the utmost individual privacy, while offering unparalleled access to spacious, meticulously landscaped green areas, and various leisure, sports, business, and recreational facilities such as a micro farm, tennis courts, padel courts and dedicated running tracks.

Commenting on the partnership, Rahail Aslam, Founder and CEO of Select Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Six Senses to introduce the highly acclaimed brand to the UAE. Six Senses has a distinct proposition with a strong heritage, coupled with its inherent commitment to sustainability and wellness, which we believe is a perfect fit for the Palm Jumeirah community. As the popularity for tranquil beachfront locations grows, the ultra-luxury Six Senses branded residences and hotel will offer an unrivalled living standard with world class hospitality for both residents and visitors alike.”

Khalid Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive of ESIC, said: “Through this strategic partnership, we believe the Six Senses branded residences and hotel will further elevate Dubai’s burgeoning real estate and hospitality sector.”

Commenting on the announcement and the brand’s foray into the UAE market, CEO of Six Senses Neil Jacobs said: “Six Senses The Palm, Dubai marks a new milestone for the brand as it enters this remarkable destination. This is an opportunity to merge our Six Senses ethos of sustainability and wellness together with unique Emirati culture and traditions.”

Strategically located seven minutes from Dubai’s bustling metropolis, residents of the new property on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent will benefit from buzzing yet peaceful community living within easy reach of The Palm’s growing number of attractions, including The Pointe, Nakheel Mall and The View, offering panoramic sea and Dubai skyline views.

With its unrivalled combination of location, state of the art amenities and elegant lifestyle offerings, the development is set to become a landmark in the vibrant Palm Jumeirah community with sales for the branded residences set to commence in Q1 2022.-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).