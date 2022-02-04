Saudi Arabia has unveiled a new public-private partnership (PPP) residential project to build hundreds of houses, the latest in a series of such projects which aim to expand citizen’s house ownership, a local newspaper said on Friday.

'Bilar City' is located in the Western town of Makkah, and will comprise nearly 618 apartments, Okaz Arabic language daily said.

The government-owned National Housing Company (NHC) is constructing the apartments in partnership with private developers, the report said.

“The project is one of several housing projects undertaken in Makkah and other areas with the aim of boosting house ownership by Saudi families to at least 70 percent,” it added.

Saudi Arabia launched an initiative a few years ago to build houses for citizens in partnership with the private sector.

Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

