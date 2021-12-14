HSBC Bahrain announced on Wednesday the inauguration of its second solar carport in the country at its Adliya branch that will save 20 Kw/h of the bank's energy consumption in tandem with existing solar carport at Seef Head Office.

The new solar carport was inaugurated during a ceremony under the patronage of Abdul-Hussain bin Ali Mirza, Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority, in the presence of Abdul Fattah Sharaf, CEO of HSBC Bank UAE, Head of International Markets at HSBC Bank Middle East and Chris Hutton, Chief Operating Officer of HSBC Bank Middle East Africa and Chris Russell, CEO of HSBC Bank Bahrain.

The 175.5 KW solar power system includes a solar carport covering more than 50+ unshaded car parking spaces, and a roof top solar system, which will enable the branch to reduce its energy consumption by 67 percent.

Mirza said with HSBC setting a clear goal of total reliance on solar energy in all its branches, the Adliya carport project has only affirmed the bank's commitment to transitioning to net zero by 2030.

Abdulfattah Sharaf said: “In October 2020, HSBC Group announced its commitment to transition to a global net-zero economy. We’re doing this across the bank – in our operations and supply chain – and by supporting our customers in their own transition. We believe that our commitment will open up a world of opportunity for our customers, communities and employees. It will lead to change that will encourage innovative thinking and new developments for a better sustainable future.”

"We have a robust ESG agenda for the bank in Bahrain and will continue to inspire much needed change to set the pace for reform in our communities and for our customers,” added Chris Russell.

In October 2019, local news daily Gulf Daily News had reported that HSBC Bahrain has invested $100,000 in a solar carport at its head office that will save 125,000 Kw per year of the bank’s energy consumption.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

