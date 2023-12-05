Australian-based Worley Company has won a contract with a value of around $127.8 million to provide consultancy services for a massive oil pollution clean-up operation in Kuwait, a local newspaper has reported.

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has awarded the contract to Worley after it submitted the lowest bid and met all specifications and technical terms in the tender, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, quoting KOC sources.

“The contract involves providing consultancy services associated with the clean-up operation launched by Kuwait to tackle oil pollution areas in the North and South,” the paper said, adding that the operation covers nearly 114 square kilometres (sq km).

OPEC member Kuwait awarded eight contracts between 2021 and 2023 for the clean-up operations, which are expected to be completed in 2028, the report noted.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.