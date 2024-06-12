The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) signed a feasibility study grant to support Egypt’s Alexandria Petroleum Company (APC) in its efforts to improve the health, safety, and environmental (HSE) protocols of its El Max refinery in the Alexandria governorate.

The grant will fund a series of studies to identify and address the facility’s priority safety and fire protection needs.

Enoh T. Ebong, USTDA’s Director said the grant will help create opportunities for US companies to supply the technologies and services that Egypt’s refineries will require.

APC is a subsidiary of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

