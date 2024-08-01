Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has signed an agreement with TotalEnergies to assess the viability of developing a commercial green hydrogen to methanol to SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) project in the UAE.

In December last year, the two companies had conducted a successful test flight during COP28 to demonstrate methanol to SAF potential.

The proposed project will capture and utilise CO2 from an industrial source to be used as a feedstock, in addition to green hydrogen from renewable energy powered electrolysis, for the production of green methanol and SAF for aviation and maritime industries, Masdar said in a press statement.

The UAE’s General Policy for Sustainable Aviation Fuel set a voluntary target of providing 1 percent of fuel supplied to national airlines at UAE airports using locally produced SAF by 2031 and seeks to develop a national regulatory framework for SAF to support the long-term economic operation of SAF facilities in the UAE.

The agreement aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Policy, and the UAE National Hydrogen Strategy, which seeks to establish the country as a leading global producer of low carbon hydrogen by 2031.

