Algeria and two other African nations are devising a roadmap to push ahead with a 4,000-km gas pipeline that could supply gas to Europe via Africa.

The roadmap will be discussed at talks in Algiers on Tuesday between Algerian Oil Minister Mohamed Arkab and the energy ministers of Niger and Nigeria, the official Algerian news agency said.

It quoted an Algerian Oil Ministry as saying in a statement on Monday that the three countries are committed to pursuing this strategic project.

“The talks today will focus on progress made in the preparation of a roadmap to execute this project,” the statement said.

The Trans Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP), which has been discussed for years, will link gas sites in Nigeria, Niger and Algeria, where it will also be connected to the existing pipeline network. Officials have said it would be an opportunity for Europe to diversify its gas supply sources.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

