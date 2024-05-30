Rosetta for Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of TAQA Arabia specialising in investment, development, and operation of LNG value chains, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with industrial city developer Elsewedy Industrial Development to supply natural gas to El Sewedy Industrial City (EIC) in Tanzania.

The gas will be supplied by a first-of-its-kind innovative LNG Virtual Pipeline, TAQA Arabia said in a press statement.

Earlier this month, a consortium of Rosetta for Energy Solutions, Tanzania Petroleum Development Company (TPDC) and Africa50 had signed a joint venture agreement Heads of Terms with the Tanzanian government to invest, develop, and operate Tanzania’s first LNG Virtual Pipeline.

The partners plan to develop and invest in a small-scale liquefaction facility in Dar Es Salaam with LNG trucked using specialized containers to the EIC facility 100 KM away. LNG will then be regasified and made available for the industrial city clients to use for direct energy processes or electricity.

The company is replicating the LNG virtual pipeline, which replaces traditional fixed infrastructure pipelines with a more flexible and cost-effective approach, in Mauritania as well, according to the statement.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.