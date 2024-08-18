SHARJAH, 17th August, 2024 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continues its efforts to complete the project to connect natural gas service to the city of Dibba Al Hisn.

Ibrahim Al Balgouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department at Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), explained that the project is divided into 3 main projects.

The first project includes extending the natural gas network in the city, which will be implemented in four phases. 3.4 km out of 17 km of the first phase have been completed, with a completion rate of 30 percent. This phase is expected to be completed by the end of November of this year.

The second project will establish a station for storing and pumping natural gas. The completion rate for this project has reached 10 percent, and the station is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The third project includes installing internal connections for natural gas for 200 housing units. The current completion rate for this project has reached 10 percent, and it is expected to be completed in February 2025.