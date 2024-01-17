The US company Schlumberger, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers, has told Algerian officials it intends to expand its activities in the OPEC member, where it already has been awarded oil contracts.

The company, now known as SLB, conveyed expansion plans at talks with Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab in the capital Algiers on Tuesday, Elkhabar and other Algerian newspapers said on Wednesday.

“SLB is committed to channelling more investments and expanding business in Algeria…SLB also intends to provide the latest solutions and technologies to contribute to the achievement of Algeria’s oil and gas targets,” SLB’s Middle East and North Africa President Tariq Rizk said during the meeting.

