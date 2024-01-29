Sabic’s, a global diversified chemicals company, brand value has risen to $4.89 billion in 2024, marking a 3.7 per cent increase and underscoring the company’s increasingly favorable perception among its relevant target groups.

Sabic continues to hold the second position in the chemicals industry for the second year in a row.

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Sabic CEO, commented, “The strength of our global brand is a clear reflection of our collaborative business approach and dedication to nurturing enduring relationships with our customers. We are steadfast in providing market-leading solutions while ensuring that sustainability remains integral to our economic value creation and growth strategy—acknowledged once more by our strong brand valuation.” --OGN/TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).