Petrofac, the UK-based global energy industry services provider, announced on Wednesday that it has been selected by Shell to undertake new Engineering and Procurement Services (EPS) scopes in Oman.

The first is a five-year EPS contract for Shell’s Block-10 Mabrouk Phase-2 project, located in the Al Wusta Governate.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender and the scope includes well-pads for multiple wells, remote manifold stations and connecting pipeline, including water infrastructure for well development and a Field Operations Base, Petrofac said in a press statement.

Two further contracts, to provide residual engineering and procurement services to complete Phase-1B of the Block-10 development, were secured under Petrofac’s global Enterprise Framework Agreement with Shell.

The three newly awarded contracts will be delivered in-country utilising Petrofac’s multi-discipline engineering and project execution office in Muscat, the statement said.

It quoted Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Engineering & Construction business as saying that the company has delivered more than 15 major projects and $3.7 billion of in-country value over the 20 years it has been operating in the Sultanate.

Shell Integrated Gas Oman BV, a subsidiary of Shell plc, along with its partners, OQ and Marsa Liquefied Natural Gas, signed a concession agreement to develop and produce natural gas from Block-10 in December 2021.

