The board of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) has approved the execution of the engineering works for its low-value fuel oil upgrade project.

The company is in the process of awarding the engineering contract to a specialised company to carry out detailed technical studies and determine the most effective methods for project implementation, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The project aims to establish two integrated units for fuel oil upgrading and diesel treatment, along with supporting facilities, with a total processing capacity of about 64,000 barrels per day.

Petro Rabigh will release details once the engineering phase is completed and a final decision is made, the statement added.

In February 2019, Petro Rabigh awarded a 300 million Saudi riyal ($79.99 million) contract to New York Stock Exchange-listed Jacobs Engineering Group for engineering design and project management services for its fuel oil upgrade project over a period of five years.

The name of the specialist company wasn't disclosed.

Last week, Reuters reported that Saudi Aramco acquired a 22.5 percent stake in Petro Rabigh from Japan's Sumitomo Chemical for SAR2.63 billion ($701.8 million) as part of a turnaround plan for the loss-making joint venture.

