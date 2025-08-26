OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP), an Oman-listed exploration and production company, has commissioned the Bisat-C expansion project, an advanced oil processing facility that strengthens the country’s upstream capabilities.



Construction of the project commenced on January 10, 2024, with the groundbreaking held in March 2024. The facility was successfully commissioned on June 16, 2025, with the introduction of crude oil, ahead of schedule, the company said in a statement to the Muscat stock exchange.



The Bisat-C expansion at Block 60 adds substantial processing capacity, bringing gross fluids capacity of 447,000 barrels per day (bpd), including 37,000 bpd of oil.



Total Bisat C capacity now stands at 777,000 bpd of gross liquids, including 67,000 bpd of oil.



This month, OQEP reported a marginal increase in revenue to OMR 428.1 million ($1.1 billion), but net profit fell to OMR 167 million in the first half of 2025.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

