Oman Tank Terminal (OTTCO) is likely to award the FEED consultancy services contract for the expansion of the Ras Markaz Crude Oil Import/Export and Storage Terminal, located approximately 70 kilometres south of Duqm, in the first quarter of 2025.

The tender was issued on 21 August 2024, with a bid submission deadline of 6 October 2024.

The contract is expected to be awarded by January 2025, with completion targeted for fourth quarter of 2027, the source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

The expansion project aims to significantly increase the terminal’s crude oil storage capacity, which currently holds 5.2 million barrels. The terminal, built by China Petroleum Pipeline and Engineering Company, has a designed capacity of 26.7 million barrels of crude oil storage with future expansion planned in five phases (1.1 to 1.5) up to 200 million barrels.

The current built capacity of the terminal is 5.2 million barrels of crude oil storage at the completion of Phase 1.1.

The expansion will also include new crude oil storage and handling facilities, pipelines, offshore import/export infrastructure, and provisions for renewables such as green hydrogen and petrochemicals.

The selected FEED consultant will be responsible for concept and feasibility studies, detailed engineering designs, cost estimations (capex and opex), and project execution plans for the expansion as well as modification of existing facilities. The consultancy will also provide technical support throughout the project lifecycle, ensuring optimisation and integration of existing facilities and infrastructure.

