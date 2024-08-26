OQ, the Oman-based integrated energy group, in partnership with the Sultanate's Ministry of Energy and Minerals, has officially broken ground on the Strategic Fuel Reserve project in the Dhofar Governorate.

The project, spanning an area of 150,000 square metres, marks a significant step towards enhancing energy security and ensuring a reliable fuel supply to meet local demand for up to 30 days during emergencies, with an additional 30 days of reserves, according OQ's posts on social media platform 'X' on Monday.

The tank farm will have the capacity to store over 110,000 cubic metres of MOGAS-91 and 95, gas oil, and jet fuel, the posts said, adding that it is expected to be completed by April 2027.

Project costs and contractor details weren't shared.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

