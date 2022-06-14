Oman’s OQ is expected to award the main construction contract for its Fahud-Sohar Second Loop Line project by the third quarter of 2022, according to a source.

“The technical bid submission deadline has been extended from 19 May to 19 June 2022 and the commercial bid submission deadline is scheduled for 20 July 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded in early October 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The Fahud-Sohar pipeline is a part of the Liwa Plastics Industrial Complex.

The prequalified bidders include Oman Construction Co, Target, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Galfar Engineering and Contracting, and Gulf Petrochemical Services & Trading, officials from two companies confirmed.

The scope of work includes construction of a new 42-inch pipeline from Fahud compressor station to Block Valve Station (BVS-06) with a total length of 193 km and Block Valve Station (BVS-04) with the length of 128 km; and connecting the new Loop line to Ibri IPP, ARA and Oxy spur lines

The new pipeline will run parallel to the existing 32-inch Fahud–Sohar Pipeline and will supply gas to the North Power station.

The project slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palaniswamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)