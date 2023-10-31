Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announce on Tuesday that its hydrocarbon business secured Letter of Intent (LOI) for yet another major onshore project from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

The LOI for gas processing plant was awarded to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH). It follows recent major project award disclosed in early October for a gas compression plant, the listed company said in a press statement.

The statement didn’t identify the client by name but featured a Riyadh dateline.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for Gas Processing Plant consisting of Inlet Separation Facilities, Booster Compression System, Amine Gas Recovery Unit, Dehydration Unit, Mercury Removal Unit, NGL Recovery Unit and Sales Gas Compression System in new onshore facilities and its integration with existing Gas Processing Plants.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the press statement categorised the award as “ultra-mega,” exceeding 150 billion Indian rupees (more than $1.8 billion).

(1 US Dollar = 83.25 Indian rupees)

