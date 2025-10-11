The Hydrocarbon Onshore business of India-based construction and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a "ultra-mega" contract for setting up a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities in the Middle East, the company said on Friday.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the company categorises ‘ultra-mega’ contracts as those with a value of more than INR 150 billion ($1.7 billion).

In its statement to India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE), L&T said the order, awarded to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, was won in a consortium with the Greece-headquartered Consolidated Contractors Group (Offshore) (CCC-Offshore).

L&T, as the lead partner, will be responsible for engineering and procurement while CCC will handle the construction activities.

The statement said the scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of a Natural Gas Liquids plant and allied facilities for processing Rich Associated Gas (RAG), and all associated utilities and offsite, and integration with existing facilities.

The RAG sourced from offshore and onshore oil fields will be treated at the plant to remove impurities like H2S, CO2 and H2O, producing value-added products such as lean sales gas, ethane, propane, butane and hydrocarbon condensate.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director - L&T, said: “The ultra-mega order reaffirms L&T’s position as a trusted partner in delivering mega energy infrastructure. It underscores our growing global footprint and ability to execute projects of high complexity in partnership with leading players like CCC.”

The statement didn’t disclose the location and customer details, but a report by Dubai-based project intelligence portal MEED on Friday said the contract was awarded by QatarEnergy.

(1 US Dollar = 88.72 Indian rupees)

