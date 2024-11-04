Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) reported on Monday it had made the lowest bid for tube replacement at Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery in North Kuwait.

The firm said in a local bourse statement it offered a bid with a value of 1.798 million dinars ($6 million) for the project tendered by state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).

The contract includes “re-tubing of heat exchangers” during major shutdowns at the refinery, the statement said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

