OPEC producer Kuwait intends to issue a tender for a consultancy service contract to manage crude oil pollution clean-up projects it awarded a few months ago, a newspaper reported on Monday.

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the Gulf country’s upstream sector, has asked the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to issue that tender, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted an informed source as saying the contract involves “providing consultancy services for the management of pollution cleaning projects and related activities.”

“KOC intends to appoint an international consultant with experience in managing projects involving oil pollution clean-up which the Company has awarded,” it said.

CAPT is expected to issue the tender this week and bidding will end on Dec 18, the report added.

In June, KOC said it has awarded five contracts for the clean-up of oil-polluted areas with a combined value of nearly $1.01 billion.

The contracts for clean-up operations in areas hit by oil pollution due to the 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait were awarded to four consortia grouping local and foreign firms.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

