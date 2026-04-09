State-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC) has the capability to quickly restore up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production within hours, a top official told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Director Bassem Abdul Karim said current production stands at around 900,000 bpd, primarily allocated to meet domestic demand, including supply to refineries and gas processing facilities.

Output can exceed 2 million bpd within hours and reach up to 3 million bpd within a few days if required, he said, adding that associated gas captured during production is being utilised to fuel power generation plants.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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