Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Energy Committee of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and founder of Lukoil Company, Vagit Alekperov.

During the meeting, they discussed the operations of Russian companies in Iraq, building upon the Iraqi PM's visit to Moscow in October 2023.

The meeting also addressed plans for the development of the West Qurna-2 oil field, operated by Lukoil and Eridu oil field, operated by Lukoil in partnership with Japan’s INPEX.

The two parties also discussed the Russian company’s participation in integrated energy projects in Iraq and upcoming licensing rounds.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

