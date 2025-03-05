Iraq has launched a project to build a 40-kilometre pipeline to link its planned offshore LNG terminal with onshore processing facilities in the Southern Basra city, an official has said.

“There is a plan to establish an offshore LNG terminal to receive imported gas needed for Iraq’s power facilities,” Muhannad Abdel Hadi, project manager at the Oil Ministry told Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He said the project would be quickly executed to ensure urgent gas supplies for those facilities.

