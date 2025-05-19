A production boost of nearly 2,500 barrels per day (bpd) in the northern Jambur oil field in Kirkuk has been achieved through the rehabilitation of five previously idle wells, Iraq’s North Oil Company has announced.

In a statement, the company announced that wells 27, 42, 23, 20, and 69 were successfully brought back online after a series of technical inspections and operational adjustments to clear blockages and reopen valves.

"The process was completed smoothly, in full compliance with the highest safety and quality standards,” it said.

The statement said that the reactivated wells will contribute an additional 2,500 bpd to the field’s output, significantly enhancing its overall production capacity.

The Jambur North field produces between 10,000 and 15,000 bpd, though output levels fluctuate depending on operational conditions and the number of active wells.

