PHOTO
Iraq’s Oil Ministry on Saturday launched four major projects at the Bazargan oil field in Maysan province, including the first phase of a solar power plant as part of efforts to strengthen oil-sector infrastructure, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).
The projects comprise an administrative and residential complex spanning 200,000 square metres (sqm) for the Missan Oil Fields project, a training and technology institute, a smart operation management centre, and the initial phase of a 10-megawatt (MW) solar power plant for powering oilfield operations.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.