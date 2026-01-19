Iraq’s Oil Ministry on Saturday launched four major projects at the Bazargan oil field in Maysan province, including the first phase of a solar power plant as part of efforts to strengthen oil-sector infrastructure, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The projects comprise an administrative and residential complex spanning 200,000 square metres (sqm) for the Missan Oil Fields project, a training and technology institute, a smart operation management centre, and the initial phase of a 10-megawatt (MW) solar power plant for powering oilfield operations.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

