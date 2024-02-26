Iraq has plans to boost oil production to meet global demand, the OPEC member’s Minister of Oil said on Saturday.

According to a report by the Iraqi News Agency on Sunday, Hayan Abdel Ghani said the government intends to boost production in the Rumaila field, the largest in Basra province, which currently yields 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd). The proposed increase aims to elevate output to 1.8 million bpd. Additionally, there are plans to further develop the Zubair, West Qurna 1, and West Qurna 2 fields.

The Minister said Iraq has conducted two licensing rounds targeting over 33 fields to boost gas production, with the goal of shifting from a gas-importing to a gas-exporting nation. Gas investments will focus on exploration areas in Ninawa, Anbar, Diwaniya, and Muthanna due to their substantial gas reserves.

