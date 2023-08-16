HOT Engineering And Construction Company (HOTECC), a leading contractor in Kuwait with over 45 years of experience, said it has received an award letter from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to provide maintenance services for its southern production facilities for a five-year period.

This is the Kuwaiti firm's second KOC contract win this year. Last month it had received an official award letter for the construction of oil flowlines and associated works in the Northern part of the country.

Under this contract, HOTECC will be providing its procurement and construction services to KOC for a period of three years, said a statement from the company.

With this new contract, the total value of the managed portfolio of projects by the company now stands at $1 billion, it added.

A subsidiary of Tripple-E Holding, HOTECC is one of the leading multi-disciplines contractors in Kuwait that caters to several key sectors such as oil and gas, building construction, infrastructure, HVAC works as well as special roofing.

On the contract win, CEO Engineer Jamal N. Al-Houti said: "We are honored once again to join hands with KOC for this significant undertaking. HOTECC’s decades of experience and commitment to excellence makes us the perfect match for the maintenance needs of the oil and gas industry."

A prominent oil and gas company, KOC specialises in exploration and development works and is a subsidiary of the state-owned holding company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

"With a legacy spanning more than four decades, HOTECC is dedicated to ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of KOC’s production facilities in the South, statement mentioned," he added.

