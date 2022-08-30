CAIRO, 29th August, 2022 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced that Zohr gas field achieved a record during Fiscal Year 2021-2022 since the start of production in 2017-2018.

Current production from Zohr gas field jumped to 2.7 billion cubic meters per day, the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry clarified in a statement that the volume of investments in the gas field hit 741 million dollars during the relevant year. Investments have exceeded US$12 billion since the beginning of work in the field, it added.

Tarek El Molla, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, said that there are good opportunities in search and explorations in land and sea sites in order to up petroleum and oil reserves and production.