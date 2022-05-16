ArabFinance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla has announced the launch of the early operation of the second phase of Midor Refinery expansion project, according to an official statement on May 15th.

The project is being implemented at an investment cost of $2.4 billion, with the aim of boosting the current production capacity of the Midor refinery by 60% to reach 160,000 barrels per day.

El-Molla explored operational projects in the second phase including the new four storages for crude and products with a total capacity of 400,000 barrels of crude and 290,000 barrels of intermediate products.

The first phase comprised a unit for nitrogen production with a doubled capacity from the current levels, a new 49-megawatt power plant to feed in the project, and a gas pressure reduction station with a capacity of 1.4 million cubic meters per day to supply gas to Midor Electricity company.

Furthermore, El-Molla commented that Midor refinery expansion project is a part of the ambitious strategy adopted by the petroleum ministry in 2016 to execute a series of national projects to boost domestic gas output and narrow the gap between production and local consumption of oil products.