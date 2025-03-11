Arab Finance: Egypt Gas (EGAS) reported a 70.55% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profits after tax in 2024 to EGP 290.960 million from EGP 170.597 million, the firm disclosed on March 10th.

Meanwhile, operating revenues rose to EGP 7.506 billion from EGP 6.871 billion.

Established in 1983, Egypt Gas provides a wide range of services in the oil and gas field and other related fields, including natural gas distribution Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC)-based projects.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).