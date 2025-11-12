ADX-listed Dana Gas, the Middle East’s largest private-sector natural gas company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) to explore opportunities for redeveloping and expanding several natural gas fields across central Syria.

The agreement covers multiple SPC-operated assets, including the Abu Rabah gas field, one of Syria’s largest gas discoveries.

Under the MoU, Dana Gas will carry out a comprehensive technical assessment of the identified fields and prepare a development plan aimed at boosting overall gas production if the evaluation is successful and both parties reach a final agreement.

The company said it is the first developer to sign such an agreement in Syria’s gas sector.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Hall said the company brings extensive experience in gas development projects across the region, citing the recent completion of the KM250 expansion project in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as evidence of its operational capabilities.

Dana Gas, headquartered in Sharjah, operates gas production assets across the UAE, Egypt, and Iraq.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

