Kuwait Oil Company has extended a contract awarded more than three years ago to Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) for oil pipeline installation and maintenance.

The Company said in a bourse statement on Tuesday that it has received a letter from the state-owned KOC extending the deal that was awarded in 2022.

The statement said the new deal has a value of around 596,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($1.96 million) and covers extended work for oil pipeline maintenance in South and East Kuwait.

In a previous bourse statement CGCC said it was awarded the main contract in April 2022 with a value of 3.33 million dinars ($11 million).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.