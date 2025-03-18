PHOTO
Kuwait Oil Company has extended a contract awarded more than three years ago to Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) for oil pipeline installation and maintenance.
The Company said in a bourse statement on Tuesday that it has received a letter from the state-owned KOC extending the deal that was awarded in 2022.
The statement said the new deal has a value of around 596,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($1.96 million) and covers extended work for oil pipeline maintenance in South and East Kuwait.
In a previous bourse statement CGCC said it was awarded the main contract in April 2022 with a value of 3.33 million dinars ($11 million).
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
