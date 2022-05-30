Muscat: bp Oman signed the extension of the land rig services contract with Abraj Energy Services for two years.

The contract renewal agreement reinforces bp Oman’s commitment to the In-Country Value (ICV) and the long-term relationship with Abraj Energy Services, stemming from its original contract signed in 2014.

bp Oman president Yousuf Al Ojaili commented: “We’re proud of our long-standing relationship with Abraj. The contract renewal is a result of the outstanding performance of Abraj in delivering the well services in Block 61 over the past eight years. Through our various projects and operations in Block 61, we ensure our alignment with the Oman Vision 2040 to encourage economic diversification and empower local talent.”

Eng. Salah Abdullah Al Harthy, Acting Managing Director at Abraj Energy Services said, “We are thrilled by the confidence bp has placed on us and giving us the opportunity to further cement our relationship. bp continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the local businesses and integrating them into its complex and highly sophisticated operations. Abraj will continue its journey in becoming the market leader in drilling and oilfield services while focusing on safe workplace and operational excellence.”

bp’s partnership with Abraj Energy Services has helped build their technical and commercial capabilities to global standards. bp will continue its collaboration with Abraj Energy Services to boost the company’s safety performance to a global satisfactory level, taking into consideration focus areas such as red-zone management, contractor self-verification and flat time performance.

Together with bp, Abraj Energy Services completed the first well stimulation on Block 61 in December 2021, a huge milestone and one of the largest simulations completed by the company. This achievement positioned Abraj Energy Services as the only local company in the country to reach this milestone and the first local company in the Mena region to perform this complex service.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

