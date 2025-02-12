Saudi Aramco-owned Motiva Enterprises has become the largest refinery in the US, according to a new report.

The refining capacity of Motiva’s refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, increased to 654,000 barrels of crude per day, beating US plants owned by ExxonMobil Corp. and Marathon Petroleum, Bloomberg reported.

The capacity increase was driven by the removal of bottlenecks in its processes, the report said, quoting informed sources.

Marathon’s Galveston Bay and Exxon’s Beaumont plants, both in Texas, averaged 551,000 and 583,000 barrels per day in 2024, Bloomberg said.

