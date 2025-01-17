Saudi oil and gas giant Aramco and India’s Welspun Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) line pipe manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.

The announcement was made during the Aramco IKTVA Forum & Exhibition 2025.

The proposed facility, located in Dammam 3rd Industrial City, will have an annual production capacity of 350,000 metric tonnes and is expected to start operations by mid-2026, the BSE-listed Welspun Corp said in a stock exchange statement on Wednesday.

The statement didn’t disclose investment details but said the LSAW line pipe manufacturing facility will cater to the future line pipe requirements of Aramco, including applications in oil, gas, hydrogen transmission, and also Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) projects.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

