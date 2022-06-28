ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS), to accelerate the recruitment of talent in the private sector and create 3,000 additional jobs for UAE nationals in its supply chain by 2025.

Through this agreement, ADNOC will step up its efforts to ensure that companies in its supply chain are making use of the programmes and incentives offered by NAFIS for hiring local talent. ADNOC will also contribute to raising the competitiveness of nationals, by encouraging them to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the programme.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The agreement was signed by Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of NAFIS, and Abdulmunim Al Kindi, Executive Director of People, Technology and Corporate Services in ADNOC.

Dr. Al Jaber stated, "Through the creation of the NAFIS programme, the UAE leadership has demonstrated its strong commitment to unlocking opportunities for local talent to work and succeed in the private sector. Inspired by this vision, ADNOC is fully committed to working with NAFIS and private corporations in our supply chain to facilitate and promote the matching of talent with private sector opportunities."

As the UAE prepares for its next 50 years, NAFIS will support a sustainable and diverse economy by enabling nationals to play an increasing role in the private sector and to continue to make a vital contribution in advancing the nation’s economic development. Through tailored initiatives, NAFIS works to integrate nationals in existing and new fields within the private sector. The programme is based on cooperation between the federal government, local authorities and the private sector.

Al Mazrouei said, "The agreement supports the UAE leadership’s vision to empower our national talent and enhance their contribution to the nation’s growth and development. By leveraging ADNOC’s broad supply chain, we will expand and deepen NAFIS's outreach across the energy, industrial, and manufacturing sectors and nurture the UAE’s next generation of talent in these areas."

Since the launch of ADNOC’s highly successful In-Country Value (ICV) programme in 2018, more than 3,500 nationals have been employed by companies in ADNOC’s supply chain.

As part of this collaboration, ADNOC will host sessions to match talented Emirati professionals with employment opportunities in large companies in its supply chain. ADNOC has already hosted the first session, with over 300 local participants and 11 major companies taking part. These include Abu Dhabi Oilfield Services Company, Al Ghaith Oilfield Supplies and Services Co, Ali & Sons Oil-Field Supplies & Services, Al Mansoori, Al Masaood Oil industry Supplies & Services, Baker Hughes, Gulf Automation Services & Oilfield Supplies, Halliburton, Schlumberger, TechnipFMC, and Weatherford.