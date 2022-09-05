ADNOC Offshore and its strategic international partners have invested more than $5 billion in three contracts for the long-term development of Abu Dhabi's offshore operations, parent Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Monday.

The latest contract award to be announced was a $548 million (2.01 billion UAE dirhams) Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) deal to build a new main gas line at Lower Zakum offshore field.

Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) was awarded the deal, according to a Zawya report.

The other two contracts, both awarded last month, included a $3.4 billion award to ADNOC Drilling to drive up offshore production and a $1.2 billion contract to ADNOC Logistics and Services to enhance offshore operations.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)