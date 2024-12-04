UAE-headquartered ADNOC Gas has awarded the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract for new gas processing facilities at its Bab Gas Cap (BGC) project in Abu Dhabi to Worley, a statement issued by the ASX-listed global engineering services company said.

Worley said the project aims to boost ADNOC Gas’ current processing capacity by 20 percent, or over 1.8 billion standard cubic feet per day.

The BGC project’s design scope includes the development of gas processing and conditioning units, dehydration units, acid gas, natural gas liquid (NGL) and sulphur recovery units, and CO2 capture units, the statement said.

It added that the FEED services will delivered through Worley's office in Abu Dhabi with support from Global Integrated Delivery, Digital Consulting and subject matter experts across other locations.

Read more: Worley projects moderate FY2025 growth amid geopolitical shifts

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.