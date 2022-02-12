Work on the assembly and installation of modern container cranes and container handling equipment at Port of Duqm is now around 60 per cent complete, according to the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ). When operational, they will handle the port’s commercial berth to handle the world’s largest container ships.

As part of the second phase of the commercial berth’s development, OPAZ awarded a contract for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commission of four ship to shore (STS) container cranes and 12 rubber tyred gantry cranes to Liebherr of Ireland.

Featuring 5G technologies, remote control and other high-tech capabilities, the new STS cranes are part of a package that includes an automatic driving system, yard monitoring system, and automatic landing system. It has a reach of 71 metres and a rear reach of 18 metres, enabling it to handle the world’s largest container ships.

The project to supply containers cranes includes allocating 10 per cent of the contract value to SMEs, which will be implemented during installation phase. The project also includes a training programme for four young Omanis in the basics of mechanical engineering and structures at Liebherr plant. OPAZ has a also agreed with the Port of Duqm that the cranes will be operated by male and female Omani youth using a 5G technologies operation system that enables remote control from the control rooms of the Port.