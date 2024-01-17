Saudi mining giant Ma'aden has partnered with Sweden’s Hexagon to launch the Middle East’s very first digital mine at its Mansoura Massarah project.

The company said in a press statement that Hexagon’s life-of-mine technology solutions are being successfully deployed at Mansoura Massarah mine, combining sensor, software, and autonomous technologies to enhance efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across the mine’s operations.

Duncan Bradford, Executive Vice President Base Metals and New Metals, Ma’aden, said: “This partnership strongly aligns with our digitization strategy, as we work to use the vast amounts of data that we mine to make our mine safer and more efficient.

Nick Hare, President of Hexagon’s Mining division, said: “We are excited to help bring to life this important shift toward digitization of the mine, one that wholistically leverages intelligent data and automation across workflows to minimise the impacts of mining while simultaneously improving safety, productivity and operational efficiency.”

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

