Saudi Arabia has set a target to attract investments of around 375 billion Saudi riyals ($100 billion) to its mining sector as part of its Vision 2030, an official has said.

The world’s largest oil exporter has already managed to attract nearly SAR75 billion ($20 billion) to mining projects since it introduced a landmark law to incentivise investors, said Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Deputy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister.

“The Kingdom has announced several investment opportunities in the mining sector with a value of nearly SAR375 billion until 2035,” Mudaifer told a promotion seminar on Saudi Arabia in the US Miami city.

Quoted by the Saudi daily Al-Madina on Thursday, Mudaifer said Saudi Arabia’s drive to develop that sector has largely paid off, with the number of mining companies jumping from six in 2020 to 133 at the end of 2023. Spending on mining exploration exceeded SAR1.33 billion ($355 million), he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.