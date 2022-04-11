Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has invited investors to qualify for mining licenses to exploit limestone blocks in the Riyadh region.

The ministry announced on Sunday that it will offer 13 mining licenses in the Hafirat Nisah raw limestone complex in Al-Muzahmiya Governorate in the Riyadh region.

Investors would be able to exploit the limestone blocks for ornamental stones, the Ministry announced on its twitter account, adding that the submission date for qualification documents is next week.

